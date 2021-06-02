5:30AM Wednesday: Rain already out there this morning

Scattered showers and a few storms are already moving across the area Wednesday morning and it looks like more will be on the way later today. These areas of rain could contain locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning at times.

Overall the threat of strong to severe storms is low. However spotty areas of street flooding will be possible, or at least standing water, as heavy downpours continue.

Look for a break later this morning with a few breaks in the clouds as well. That will allow temperatures to heat up into the mid 80s which should help to trigger more storms around the area.

Rain chances will stay high on Thursday and again on Friday before we get a little break from the widespread rain on Saturday. Afternoon highs will mainly be in the mid 80s each day.

