5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Windy Thursday! Flash Flood Watch extended until 7PM. Here's the details:

5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Windy Thursday! Flash Flood Watch extended until 7PM. Here’s the details:

A Wind Advisory & a Flash Flood Watch remain in effect until this evening.

In addition, with continued onshore flow, Coastal Flood Advisories & Warnings remain in effect until early Saturday. Tides 1-2 feet above normal in the advisory area, 2-4 feet in warning zones.

Additional 1-2″ of rain expected with localized higher amounts, particularly across the Bayou/River Parishes.

Notice the latest outlook from the Weather Prediction Center. Areas further west within a Level 2/3 out of 4, while only a Level 1 for the Northshore & Metro NOLA.

Finally, we see improving weather conditions into the weekend! As high pressure builds in, rain chances will decrease. With less rain, high temperatures will be warming up! Highs in the mid-upper 80s with a few spots nearing 90 into next week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 78° 74°

Friday

80° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 80° 73°

Saturday

81° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 81° 69°

Sunday

84° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 84° 70°

Monday

86° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 86° 71°

Tuesday

86° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 86° 73°

Wednesday

85° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 85° 73°

Hourly Forecast

75°

6 AM
Cloudy
14%
75°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
74°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
75°

76°

10 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
61%
76°

75°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
75°

77°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
77°

77°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
77°

78°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
78°

78°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
78°

78°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
78°

78°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
78°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
77°

77°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

76°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
76°

76°

9 PM
Few Showers
33%
76°

76°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
76°

75°

11 PM
Showers
36%
75°

75°

12 AM
Few Showers
34%
75°

76°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

76°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
22%
75°

