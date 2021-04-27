5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Warmer, muggier Tuesday. Spotty shower possible. Here’s the details:

5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Warmer, muggier Tuesday. Spotty shower possible. Here’s the details:

After a lovely, cooler than average few days across southeast Louisiana, we’re warming up!

High temperatures Tuesday-Thursday will climb into the low to middle 80s.

Rain chances will remain spotty with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower Tuesday-Thursday.

The forecast becomes more tricky Thursday night into the weekend. Forecast guidance remains split on the timing of our next potential weather maker. The GFS brings a system through on Friday, while the Euro waits until Saturday/Sunday to increase rain chances.

Stay tuned as we get closer to the weekend.

Tuesday

83° / 72°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 83° 72°

Wednesday

84° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 84° 71°

Thursday

86° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 86° 70°

Friday

77° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 77° 64°

Saturday

78° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 78° 67°

Sunday

78° / 68°
Few Showers
Few Showers 33% 78° 68°

Monday

81° / 71°
AM Showers
AM Showers 33% 81° 71°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
71°

74°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
83°

82°

2 PM
Few Showers
30%
82°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
81°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
81°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
78°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
77°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
76°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
75°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
8%
75°

74°

2 AM
Cloudy
8%
74°

74°

3 AM
Cloudy
8%
74°

74°

4 AM
Cloudy
8%
74°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
8%
73°

74°

6 AM
Cloudy
12%
74°

