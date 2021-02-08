5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Warm, unsettled weather pattern. Cold snap late week?

5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Warmer, unsettled weather pattern on the way. Cold snap late week?

After a cool start Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Spotty rain chances possible late this evening into the overnight.

Tuesday-Wednesday will be much warmer ahead of our next storm system. Spotty rain chance possible on Wednesday.

Higher rain chances expected Thursday-early Friday as our next cold front moves in. The question? How strong will the cold front be & when exactly will the coldest air arrive?

Still expecting below average temperatures for the weekend, especially by Sunday-Monday. At this point, I’m not forecasting any wintry precipitation as moisture looks to move out before the coldest air arrives.

Stay tuned!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

67° / 60°
Cloudy
Cloudy 21% 67° 60°

Tuesday

68° / 62°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 68° 62°

Wednesday

78° / 64°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 78° 64°

Thursday

72° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 72° 55°

Friday

60° / 49°
Showers
Showers 64% 60° 49°

Saturday

55° / 36°
Showers
Showers 51% 55° 36°

Sunday

45° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 45° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
49°

50°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
50°

52°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
52°

56°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
56°

60°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
60°

62°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
62°

64°

12 PM
Cloudy
1%
64°

65°

1 PM
Cloudy
2%
65°

65°

2 PM
Cloudy
2%
65°

65°

3 PM
Cloudy
7%
65°

65°

4 PM
Cloudy
9%
65°

64°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

6 PM
Cloudy
21%
63°

63°

7 PM
Few Showers
30%
63°

62°

8 PM
Cloudy
23%
62°

62°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
62°

62°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
62°

62°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
62°

62°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
62°

62°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
62°

62°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
62°

62°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
62°

62°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
62°

62°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
62°

