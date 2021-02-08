5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Warm, unsettled weather pattern. Cold snap late week?

5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Warmer, unsettled weather pattern on the way. Cold snap late week?

After a cool start Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Spotty rain chances possible late this evening into the overnight.

Tuesday-Wednesday will be much warmer ahead of our next storm system. Spotty rain chance possible on Wednesday.

Higher rain chances expected Thursday-early Friday as our next cold front moves in. The question? How strong will the cold front be & when exactly will the coldest air arrive?

Still expecting below average temperatures for the weekend, especially by Sunday-Monday. At this point, I’m not forecasting any wintry precipitation as moisture looks to move out before the coldest air arrives.

Stay tuned!