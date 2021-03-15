5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Warm, humid Monday. Spotty rain chance. Severe weather threat St Patrick’s Day.

5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Warm, humid Monday. Spotty rain chance. High temperatures in the lower 80s.

By Tuesday, better opportunity for scattered rain chances, mainly north of the lake. On Wednesday, our next cold front looks to barrel our way. Severe weather threat by the afternoon into the overnight.

Heads up Large severe potential on Wednesday-Wednesday night across the Gulf South. It’s unusual to see an Enhanced(Level 3 out of 5) Risk three days in advance of a weather event, which indicates higher confidence in potential severe risk.

For southeast Louisiana, we are within a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms.

All forms of severe weather appear possible including damaging winds, large hail, & tornadoes. At this point, ingredients and best dynamics for severe weather appear north of the I-10 corridor. Worth closely monitoring as guidance grasps a better handle on storm track/ingredients for severe weather. Stay tuned!