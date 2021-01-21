5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Warm, breezy Thursday. Rain chances going up! Here’s the details:

Good morning! A warm, breezy Thursday on the way with increasing clouds. High temps in the low-middle 70s!

Late this afternoon, rain chances will start to increase, mainly north of I-10/I-12. Great sleeping weather tonight with intermittent showers through Friday.

There is a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 4) for localized heavy rainfall in the far Northshore.

Localized 1-2″ of rain north of the lake into south Mississippi. Cooler weather returns Saturday with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Few showers possible south of the lake.

Thursday

72° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 72° 63°

Friday

67° / 54°
Rain
Rain 85% 67° 54°

Saturday

60° / 57°
Showers
Showers 44% 60° 57°

Sunday

75° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 19% 75° 65°

Monday

75° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 75° 61°

Tuesday

69° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 69° 60°

Wednesday

69° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 69° 57°

59°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
59°

60°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
60°

63°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
63°

66°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
66°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
71°

71°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
71°

71°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
71°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
71°

70°

4 PM
Cloudy
6%
70°

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
4%
69°

68°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
67°

66°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
66°

66°

9 PM
Cloudy
12%
66°

66°

10 PM
Cloudy
12%
66°

65°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
65°

65°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
65°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
65°

65°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
65°

65°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

4 AM
Showers
35%
65°

64°

5 AM
Showers
42%
64°

65°

6 AM
Showers
46%
65°

