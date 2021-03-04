5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Walkin on sunshine today! Rain chances late Friday.

5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Walkin on sunshine today! Gorgeous conditions with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s, low humidity, & light breeze.

Clouds return tomorrow morning with rain chances going up late Friday-Friday night. Most forecast guidance holds rain off until after 5-6PM.

Here’s the details on your weekend forecast:

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

69° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 69° 50°

Friday

70° / 53°
PM Showers
PM Showers 53% 70° 53°

Saturday

66° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 66° 49°

Sunday

65° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 65° 49°

Monday

68° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 68° 53°

Tuesday

70° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 12% 70° 60°

Wednesday

74° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 74° 63°

Hourly Forecast

49°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
49°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
52°

56°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
56°

61°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

62°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

60°

7 PM
Clear
1%
60°

57°

8 PM
Clear
2%
57°

56°

9 PM
Clear
3%
56°

55°

10 PM
Clear
3%
55°

54°

11 PM
Clear
4%
54°

53°

12 AM
Clear
4%
53°

52°

1 AM
Clear
4%
52°

52°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
52°

51°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
51°

51°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
51°

51°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
51°

51°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
51°

