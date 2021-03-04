5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Walkin on sunshine today! Rain chances late Friday.

5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Walkin on sunshine today! Gorgeous conditions with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s, low humidity, & light breeze.

Clouds return tomorrow morning with rain chances going up late Friday-Friday night. Most forecast guidance holds rain off until after 5-6PM.

Here’s the details on your weekend forecast:

