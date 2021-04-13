5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Stormy Spring Setup. Localized heavy rain & severe weather risk. Here’s the details:

After a quiet & lovely Monday, we’re monitoring another threat for flash flooding & severe weather Tuesday and into Wednesday, with rain continuing into Thursday.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until noon Thursday for all of southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi ahead of the anticipated heavy rainfall.

Stalled frontal boundary will provide sufficient lift for thunderstorm development starting Tuesday mid day.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded much of south Louisiana to a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms.

Primary risk of large hail, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall. Isolated tornado potential, but low-end risk.

Localized heavy rainfall of 2-4″ appears likely, with localized hot spots of 3-6+” possible between Tuesday-Wednesday. Some hot spots of higher amounts will be possible if/where thunderstorms train.

Rain chances still look to remain in the forecast into Friday-Saturday, although the rain coverage looks more scattered rather than numerous. Late Saturday-Sunday looks like the best days of the week!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

78° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 78° 69°

Wednesday

74° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 89% 74° 68°

Thursday

71° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 93% 71° 62°

Friday

73° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 73° 67°

Saturday

76° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 76° 61°

Sunday

70° / 59°
Showers
Showers 35% 70° 59°

Monday

72° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 72° 59°

Hourly Forecast

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

70°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
70°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
74°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
77°

78°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
78°

76°

1 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
76°

76°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
76°

75°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
75°

76°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
76°

74°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
74°

71°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
85%
71°

71°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
71°

70°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
70°

70°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
70°

71°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

71°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
71°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
70°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
71°

71°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
71°

72°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
72°

