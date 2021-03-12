5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Spring-like pattern continues. Better rain chance next week.

5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Spring-like pattern continues. Better rain chance next week.

High temperatures near 80 this afternoon. Breezy with winds 10-15mph, gusting 15-20mph.

The good news? The warm, spring-like pattern continues into the weekend with low rain chances. Isolated 10% chance for a spotty shower Friday-Saturday. 20% coverage of spotty showers on Sunday.

Rain chances look to increase into the middle of next week as a cold front approaches by Wednesday. Here’s your weekend forecast:

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

76° / 62°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 7% 76° 62°

Saturday

77° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 77° 64°

Sunday

78° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 78° 67°

Monday

79° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 79° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 79° 68°

Wednesday

77° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 77° 60°

Thursday

71° / 51°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 71° 51°

