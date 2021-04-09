5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Spotty strong storm today. Severe threat ramps up late tonight-Saturday morning. Here’s the breakdown:

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Spotty rain today. Severe threat ramps up late tonight-Saturday morning. Please have a way to receive weather alerts. Here’s the breakdown:

A complex 24 hours ahead as a strong spring storm system rolls across the Gulf South.

Today, expect a spotty strong storm or two. Rain coverage at 40%, so rain will not be widespread. A few localized heavy downpours possible. Main risk of any storms that develop will be hail.

This system looks to bring a widespread potential for severe weather across a large section of the Gulf Coast.

A Moderate Risk(Level 4 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms has been placed for a large section of south/central Mississippi. Damaging winds of 60-70mph, large hail, and several tornadoes possible.

An Enhanced Risk(Level 3 out of 5) has been placed for much of the Northshore & a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for much of the southshore & Metro New Orleans.

The primary timeframe for severe storms looks to be between 3:30AM-9:30AM on Saturday morning from northwest to southeast across the area.

The good news? Rain chances become much more spotty into Saturday afternoon! An much of Sunday is looking dry across the area!

Weather pattern looks to stay active into next week…

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 83° 68°

Saturday

77° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 77° 63°

Sunday

81° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 81° 64°

Monday

78° / 68°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 46% 78° 68°

Tuesday

75° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 75° 70°

Wednesday

81° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 81° 69°

Thursday

76° / 65°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 36% 76° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
19%
74°

74°

8 AM
Cloudy
19%
74°

75°

9 AM
Cloudy
18%
75°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
75°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
77°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
82°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
82°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
81°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
79°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
78°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

76°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
76°

76°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
76°

76°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
76°

76°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
76°

75°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
75°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
75°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
75°

75°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
75°

72°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
72°

72°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
89%
72°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News