5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Spotty showers Tuesday! Strong cold front arrives late Wednesday.

5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Warmer, muggier start out the gate! Spotty showers Tuesday. Strong cold front arrives late Wednesday. Here’s the breakdown:

Tuesday, as a warm front lifts through the region, I’m expecting spotty/scattered t-storms. Rain chance/coverage at near 30-40%. Many spots will stay dry.

Best opportunity for rain arrives late Wednesday as a potent late season cold front rolls in! There is a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for an isolated strong to severe storm.

Main risk of gusty winds. Rainfall amounts of .25-.75″ expected.

🥶LATE WEEK CHILL!🥶 — Cold weather fans, get excited! Strong cold front arrives late Wednesday bringing back dry, chilly temperatures Thursday-Sunday!

Highs only in the 60s Thursday-Friday with low temps in the 30s north of the Lake, 40s in Metro NOLA! Even better news? The forecast looks to stay quiet for Easter Weekend!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 82° 71°

Wednesday

83° / 49°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 82% 83° 49°

Thursday

62° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 46°

Friday

62° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 51°

Saturday

67° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 67° 57°

Sunday

72° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 72° 59°

Monday

75° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 75° 63°

Hourly Forecast

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
66°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
67°

68°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
68°

70°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
70°

73°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
73°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

79°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
79°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
80°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
80°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
80°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
80°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
80°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
77°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
74°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
73°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
73°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
73°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
73°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
73°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
72°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
72°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
72°

