5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Severe risk tonight-Thursday morning. More storms late week. Here’s the breakdown:

⚠Heads Up!⚠ Stormy weather pattern looks to be on the way mid week into the weekend. Several rounds of thunderstorms appear likely with accompanying severe risks.

It does NOT look like a complete washout of a weekend! In fact, much of Saturday and Sunday don’t look shabby!

Here’s the breakdown from Meteorologist Scot Pilie:

Round 1: Arrives Wednesday night-Thursday morning with Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather.

Main risk of gusty winds, small hail, isolated tornado.

Round 2: Arrives late week with scattered hit/miss storms Friday with a few locally heavy. More robust activity possible Friday night-Saturday morning-mid day. The timeframe & coverage of rain still looks a little unclear, but forecast models indicating drier air arriving by Saturday afternoon!

Primary risks of gusty winds, large hail, & localized heavy rainfall.

3-5″ of rainfall appears likely between Wednesday-Saturday.Stay tuned as the forecast becomes more fine tuned.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 80° 68°

Thursday

81° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 81° 70°

Friday

81° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 81° 72°

Saturday

81° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 81° 65°

Sunday

78° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 78° 64°

Monday

79° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 34% 79° 67°

Tuesday

75° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 75° 65°

Hourly Forecast

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
68°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
69°

70°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
70°

73°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
73°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
77°

79°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
79°

79°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
79°

79°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
78°

76°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
76°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
74°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
73°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
73°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
73°

72°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
72°

71°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
71°

71°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
88%
71°

71°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
92%
71°

70°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
96%
70°

