The cold front continues to move south of the I-10 corridor and most of the area is seeing breezy and cooler conditions behind it. The temperatures are not extremely cold right now but you can feel the dry air moving in and we will be seeing the colder air move in later this evening and tonight.

Winds have picked up out of the northwest behind the front with most of the area in the 15-20 range this afternoon. Some areas are in the low 20s. Keep in mind these are sustained winds so the gusts are a bit higher.