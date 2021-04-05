5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Lovely start to the week! Increased rain chances mid week.

5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — What a wonderful Easter holiday weekend it was across southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi.

The trend continues into your Monday with a lovely start to the week! Increased rain chances mid week. Here’s the breakdown:

Tuesday, a few spotty showers possible. Rain chances at 20-30%.

Better opportunity for rainfall late Wednesday into Thursday morning with rain chances going from 30%-60% by early Thursday.

Isolated strong storm with gusty winds possible. Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center.

Scattered rain chances remain in play late week into early this upcoming weekend, but the coverage & timing of the rain remains in question. Check back in on the foreast as we get closer.

Monday

77° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 77° 63°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 35% 80° 67°

Wednesday

82° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 82° 68°

Thursday

81° / 68°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 39% 81° 68°

Friday

83° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 83° 70°

Saturday

76° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 76° 67°

Sunday

77° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 77° 67°

56°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
56°

59°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
59°

65°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
65°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
68°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

73°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
73°

71°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
71°

68°

8 PM
Clear
3%
68°

66°

9 PM
Clear
4%
66°

66°

10 PM
Clear
6%
66°

65°

11 PM
Clear
6%
65°

65°

12 AM
Clear
7%
65°

65°

1 AM
Clear
7%
65°

64°

2 AM
Clear
7%
64°

64°

3 AM
Clear
7%
64°

64°

4 AM
Clear
8%
64°

63°

5 AM
Clear
8%
63°

64°

6 AM
Clear
8%
64°

