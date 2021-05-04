5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Hot Tuesday! Severe threat increases this afternoon-evening. Here’s the breakdown:

5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Hot Tuesday! Severe threat increases this afternoon-evening. Here’s the breakdown:

Through mid day Tuesday, a few spotty showers possible. Rain chance at near 30% coverage, with best rain opportunity on the Northshore.

High temperatures in the upper 80s with heat index values in the low-middle 90s.

By late Tuesday-early Wednesday, rain chances will climb. Best ingredients for severe weather look to be north of I-12/I-10.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Northshore within an Enhanced Risk(Level 3 out of 5) and a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms in Metro New Orleans. Main risk of damaging winds with an isolated tornado/large hail potential.

Across coastal southeast Louisiana, there is a Margianl(Level 1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. Main risk of gusty winds, lightning, localized 1-3″ of rain.

By mid-late Wednesday, rain will clear to the south! Just in time for Cinco De Mayo plans.

This front will help clear the warm, muggy, and stormy weather! A gorgeous late week and early weekend forecast!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

86° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 41% 86° 72°

Wednesday

77° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 87% 77° 68°

Thursday

83° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 17% 83° 66°

Friday

83° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 83° 67°

Saturday

83° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 83° 73°

Sunday

86° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 76°

Monday

86° / 76°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 86° 76°

