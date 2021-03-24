5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Heavy rain & reports of flash flooding continue. Here’s the breakdown:

5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteoroligst Scot Pilie — Heavy rain & reports of flash flooding continue. Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for SE Louisiana until 12AM Friday morning.

It’s now been raining in some spots for 12 HOURS! Flash Flood Warning continues until 6AM for Terrebonne Parish. Areal Flood Advisory for St Tammany & south Mississippi until 7:15AM.

Talking details on WGNO all morning! Here’s the breakdown:

Today, expecting the heavy rain risk to continue. However, the rain doesn’t appear to be as non-stop and continuous as Tuesday. With soils being saturated, any additional rain could exacerbate flash flooding issues.

Scattered hit/miss heavy downpours expected throughout the day as the stationary boundary gradually lifts northward.

Thursday, the greatest severe risk looks to remain to our north. A Moderate Risk(Level 4 out of 5) for severe storms for north Mississippi/Alabama.

A Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms in southeast Louisiana. Main risk of gusty winds & isolated tornado risk. Timing for SE Louisiana from 10AM-3PM Thursday.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

73° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 73° 68°

Thursday

79° / 66°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 49% 79° 66°

Friday

77° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 77° 71°

Saturday

81° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 81° 71°

Sunday

79° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 79° 63°

Monday

69° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 69° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 79° 68°

Hourly Forecast

61°

7 AM
Rain
100%
61°

62°

8 AM
Thundershowers
91%
62°

63°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
63°

66°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
66°

69°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
69°

70°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
70°

72°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

71°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
71°

71°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
71°

70°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
70°

69°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
69°

69°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
69°

69°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
69°

70°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
70°

70°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
70°

71°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
71°

71°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
71°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
72°

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
72°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
22%
73°

74°

3 AM
Cloudy
21%
74°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
12%
73°

74°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

6 AM
Cloudy
16%
74°

