5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Heads up! Heavy rain & flash flood risk Tuesday-Thursday. Here’s the breakdown:

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Heads up! Heavy rain & flash flood risk Tuesday-Thursday. Here’s the breakdown:

Stormy pattern on the way Tuesday-Thursday across the Gulf South.

Potential for heavy rain & flash flood risk. 2-4” of rainfall appears likely with localized 4-7+” of rainfall possible. Localized higher amounts possible.

In addition, a low-end Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for a few strong thunderstorms. Main risk of gusty winds, hail, & isolated tornado risk.

Take the time today while the weather is nice to clean your storm drains, catch basins, & secure loose items!

Timeframe appears tricky with intermittent periods of rainfall possible starting Tuesday morning. The flash flood risk looks to ramp up late Tuesday-Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

By Thursday, forecast models diverge on the details. Some models showcase the rain risk & severe risk staying further north. Still giving a 50-60% chance of thunderstorms, with a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) risk for severe weather as well. Main risk of gusty winds & isolated tornado threat.

Stay tuned as we get closer!

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

74° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 74° 65°

Tuesday

71° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 97% 71° 66°

Wednesday

74° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 97% 74° 70°

Thursday

79° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind 44% 79° 63°

Friday

76° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 76° 67°

Saturday

81° / 69°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 37% 81° 69°

Sunday

80° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 80° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
58°

59°

8 AM
Cloudy
5%
59°

63°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
63°

67°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
67°

69°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
69°

71°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
71°

71°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

72°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

72°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

72°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
72°

71°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

70°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
70°

68°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
68°

67°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

3 AM
Cloudy
21%
66°

67°

4 AM
Few Showers
31%
67°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
19%
67°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News