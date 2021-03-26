5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Happy Friday! Lower rain chances Friday-Saturday. Here’s your weekend forecast:

5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Happy Friday! Lower rain chances Friday-Saturday. Here’s your weekend forecast:

Renee Sirois from the Riverbend

Be aware! Patchy dense fog likely this morning. A few spotty showers expected today. Rain chance at 20-30% with mainly spotty, light showers anticipated.

Slightly higher rain chances anticipated on Sunday, mainly north of the Lake, as a frontal boundary approaches.

Highest rain chances look to arrive into the late afternoon. Low-end risk for an isolated strong storm with gusty winds.