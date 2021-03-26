5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Happy Friday! Lower rain chances Friday-Saturday. Here’s your weekend forecast:

Renee Sirois from the Riverbend

Be aware! Patchy dense fog likely this morning. A few spotty showers expected today. Rain chance at 20-30% with mainly spotty, light showers anticipated.

Slightly higher rain chances anticipated on Sunday, mainly north of the Lake, as a frontal boundary approaches.

Highest rain chances look to arrive into the late afternoon. Low-end risk for an isolated strong storm with gusty winds.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 52% 80° 72°

Saturday

83° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 22% 83° 72°

Sunday

78° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 78° 60°

Monday

65° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 65° 62°

Tuesday

76° / 69°
Showers
Showers 44% 76° 69°

Wednesday

77° / 52°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 77° 52°

Thursday

64° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 64° 49°

