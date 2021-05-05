5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Flash Flood Watch Extended. Mother’s Day Weekend looks nice! Here’s the details:

JUST IN — The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Watch for Southeast Louisiana until 1PM on Wednesday.

1-3″ of rainfall overnight has led to saturated soils. An additional 1-3″ of rainfall possible, which could lead to street flooding.

Scatterd locally heavy storms likely this morning into the early afternoon.

An isolated strong to severe storm possible with gusty winds and lightning as the primary risks along with the heavy rain threat.

The good news? Rain will begin to clear from north to south into the late afternoon with most parts of the area dry for Cinco De Mayo plans this evening!