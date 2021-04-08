5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Flash Flood Warning until 6:45AM for New Orleans Metro. More storms late week. Here’s the breakdown:

5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Flash Flood Warning until 6:45AM for New Orleans. More storms late week. Here’s the breakdown:

Round 2: Arrives late week with scattered hit/miss storms Friday with a few locally heavy. More robust activity possible Friday night-Saturday morning-mid day.

The timeframe & coverage of rain still looks a little unclear, but forecast models indicating drier air arriving by Saturday afternoon!

Primary risks of gusty winds, large hail, & localized heavy rainfall.

2-3+” of rainfall appears likely between Friday-Saturday. Stay tuned as the forecast becomes more fine tuned.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 61% 82° 70°

Friday

83° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 83° 70°

Saturday

77° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 88% 77° 65°

Sunday

79° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 79° 64°

Monday

77° / 67°
PM Showers
PM Showers 37% 77° 67°

Tuesday

76° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 76° 68°

Wednesday

73° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 73° 64°

Hourly Forecast

64°

7 AM
Showers
42%
64°

65°

8 AM
Showers
37%
65°

66°

9 AM
Few Showers
36%
66°

71°

10 AM
Showers
35%
71°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
19%
79°

79°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
79°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
79°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
80°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
79°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
24%
78°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
14%
77°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
13%
75°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
14%
74°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
73°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
72°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

71°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
71°

72°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
72°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
72°

72°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
72°

72°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
72°

