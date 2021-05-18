5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Flash Flood Warning for Metro New Orleans. Here’s the latest:

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Flash Flood Warning for Metro New Orleans. Please avoid travel if possible.

Very heavy rainfall moving into Metro New Orleans. Watch for quick 1-3″ of rainfall in short period of time! Street flooding will be possible.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is CaptureEFSD.jpg

HIGH WIND WARNING — Extended until 7AM for much of southeast Louisiana. Wind gusts 30-50mph.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is CaptureSFSC-1.jpg

FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY — Continues for areas just southeast of Baton Rouge from Gonzales to Donaldsonville. 10-14″ of rainfall has fallen, leading to impassable roadways. High water rescues ongoing.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Captursdzxe.jpg

Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through noon on Wednesday. Be aware of additional 2-4″ of rainfall with localized higher amounts in locations where thunderstorms train.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is wdsdzx.jpg

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

76° / 73°
Heavy Thunderstorms
Heavy Thunderstorms 96% 76° 73°

Wednesday

79° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 79° 74°

Thursday

79° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 79° 74°

Friday

81° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 73°

Saturday

83° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 83° 69°

Sunday

86° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 86° 71°

Monday

88° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

7 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
69°

69°

8 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
91%
69°

71°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
77%
71°

76°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
76°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
77°

75°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
75°

74°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

74°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
74°

73°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
73°

75°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
75°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
75°

74°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
74°

75°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
75°

74°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
74°

73°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
73°

74°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
74°

74°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
74°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

74°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

74°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
75°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News