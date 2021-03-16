5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Few storms Tuesday, mainly north. Monitoring severe threat St Patrick’s Day. Here’s the breakdown:

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Few thunderstorms Tuesday, mainly north of Lake Pontchartrain. Can’t rule out a few localized heavier pockets of rain, similar to what we encountered Monday. Monitoring severe threat St Patrick’s Day. Here’s the breakdown:

⚠️Heads up⚠️ Severe weather outbreak possible across parts of the Gulf South on Wednesday-Wednesday night for St Patrick’s Day. Moderate (Level 4 out of 5) Risk for much of central Mississippi/Alabama. Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for much of South/Southeast Louisiana.

All forms of severe weather appear possible including damaging winds, large hail, & tornadoes.

At this point, ingredients and best dynamics for severe weather appear north of the I-10/I-12 corridor.

Time frame: Scattered hit/miss storms mid day into early afternoon with isolated severe storm on the Northshore. Highest rain chances late afternoon-midnight.

Worth closely monitoring as guidance grasps a better handle on storm track/ingredients for severe weather. Stay tuned!

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 82° 71°

Wednesday

82° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 82° 57°

Thursday

69° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 69° 50°

Friday

63° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 63° 51°

Saturday

65° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 65° 56°

Sunday

67° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 67° 59°

Monday

71° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 71° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
71°

71°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
71°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

72°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

79°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

1 PM
Cloudy
21%
79°

80°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

3 PM
Cloudy
22%
80°

81°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
81°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
80°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
77°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
76°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

72°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
72°

72°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
72°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News