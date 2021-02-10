5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Dense fog advisory. Higher rain chances & colder air on the way.

5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Dense fog advisory in effect for southeast Louisiana until 9AM. High temperatures today in the low-middle 70s, feeling like spring has sprung!

But, changes are on the way. A strong cold front arrives late Thursday-Thursday night. Higher rain chances will accompany the front Thursday-Friday with 1-2″ of rain likely.

Colder air on the way in the wake of the front, with potentially colder air possible by late Lundi Gras-Fat Tuesday.

As far as wintry mischief, until the temperature forecast becomes more concrete, take any model guidance showing wintry precip with a BIG grain of salt.

At this point, we look a little too warm for wintry mischief here in southeast Louisiana, but it’s certainly worth watching the pattern into Lundi Gras-Fat Tuesday as things become more clear. Stay tuned!