5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Dense fog advisory. Higher rain chances & colder air on the way.

5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Dense fog advisory in effect for southeast Louisiana until 9AM. High temperatures today in the low-middle 70s, feeling like spring has sprung!

But, changes are on the way. A strong cold front arrives late Thursday-Thursday night. Higher rain chances will accompany the front Thursday-Friday with 1-2″ of rain likely.

Colder air on the way in the wake of the front, with potentially colder air possible by late Lundi Gras-Fat Tuesday.

As far as wintry mischief, until the temperature forecast becomes more concrete, take any model guidance showing wintry precip with a BIG grain of salt.

At this point, we look a little too warm for wintry mischief here in southeast Louisiana, but it’s certainly worth watching the pattern into Lundi Gras-Fat Tuesday as things become more clear. Stay tuned!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

74° / 64°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 37% 74° 64°

Thursday

72° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 88% 72° 56°

Friday

59° / 48°
Showers
Showers 60% 59° 48°

Saturday

54° / 40°
Showers
Showers 57% 54° 40°

Sunday

54° / 41°
AM Showers
AM Showers 38% 54° 41°

Monday

51° / 33°
Showers
Showers 61% 51° 33°

Tuesday

49° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 23% 49° 43°

