5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Cool weather fans, get excited! Chilly overnights the next few days. Here’s the details:

The rough weather from Wednesday has ended across southeast Louisiana & Mississippi has ended.

Storm reports over the last 24 hours. 23 tornado reports across Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, & Arkansas. Over 50 damaging wind reports, including damage reported in Washington Parish near Franklinton. Thank you for being weather aware yesterday!

Today, the severe weather risk moves on into Georgia & the Carolinas, where a Moderate Risk(Level 4 out of 5) has been placed for coastal areas of the Carolinas.

Cold weather fans, get excited! Chilly temperatures return tonight! A lovely few days ahead with lots of sunshine & below average temperatures.

Next opportunity for active weather looks to arrive next week by Tuesday-Thursday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

67° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 67° 50°

Friday

60° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 60° 49°

Saturday

64° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 64° 55°

Sunday

68° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 68° 56°

Monday

72° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 72° 62°

Tuesday

78° / 64°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 59% 78° 64°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
57°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
57°

58°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
58°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
58°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
60°

62°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

63°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
63°

62°

8 PM
Clear
1%
62°

60°

9 PM
Clear
1%
60°

59°

10 PM
Clear
1%
59°

59°

11 PM
Clear
1%
59°

58°

12 AM
Clear
2%
58°

57°

1 AM
Clear
2%
57°

56°

2 AM
Clear
2%
56°

55°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
55°

54°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
54°

53°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
53°

52°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
52°

51°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
51°

