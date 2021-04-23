5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Clouds building in! Potential for severe weather late Friday-early Saturday.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Clouds building in! Potential for severe weather late Friday-early Saturday.

⚠UPDATE⚠ — For my Acadiana/south-central Louisiana folks, the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe risk to an Enhanced(Level 3 out of 5) risk Friday-early Saturday. Main risk of damaging winds & few large hail reports. Isolated tornado potential.

For southeast Louisiana, a Slight(Level 2 out of 5) for a few strong to severe storms late Friday into Saturday mid day. The greatest severe risk looks to be north/west of the lake.

Main risk of gusty winds, isolated large hail report.

Timing: A few strong storms possible late Friday evening after sunset along the warm front, with mpre scattered storms possible Saturday morning-mid day.

The good news? Spotty downpour possible through Saturday mid-day into early afternoon. Overall, not a washout! Drier air will spill in late Saturday-Sunday!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 69°
PM Showers
PM Showers 36% 75° 69°

Saturday

83° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 83° 63°

Sunday

81° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 81° 63°

Monday

81° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 81° 69°

Tuesday

82° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 82° 72°

Wednesday

82° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 82° 69°

Thursday

76° / 64°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 76° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

6 AM
Cloudy
1%
62°

63°

7 AM
Cloudy
1%
63°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
1%
65°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
1%
68°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
3%
70°

71°

11 AM
Cloudy
4%
71°

72°

12 PM
Cloudy
7%
72°

72°

1 PM
Cloudy
12%
72°

73°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

74°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

5 PM
Few Showers
32%
74°

72°

6 PM
Showers
36%
72°

72°

7 PM
Showers
45%
72°

71°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
71°

70°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
70°

71°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
71°

71°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
71°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
72°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
73°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
73°

73°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
73°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News