5:30AM Tuesday: Super muggy to start the day

The humidity has quickly gone next level on us this week as dewpoints are in the upper 70s to around 80. Once that number gets above 75 that is really makes it feel humid. Temperatures are very warm to start the day because of that.

More summer weather on the way for today. After not seeing that many storms develop on Monday there is not much reason to think we would see a bunch today either. Look for spotty coverage by this afternoon around 30-40%.

Temperatures will be around 90 through the day. Look for highs to be around 90 through the weekend with most of the area staying dry the next few days.