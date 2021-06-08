5:30AM Tuesday: Super muggy to start the day

The humidity has quickly gone next level on us this week as dewpoints are in the upper 70s to around 80. Once that number gets above 75 that is really makes it feel humid. Temperatures are very warm to start the day because of that.

More summer weather on the way for today. After not seeing that many storms develop on Monday there is not much reason to think we would see a bunch today either. Look for spotty coverage by this afternoon around 30-40%.

Temperatures will be around 90 through the day. Look for highs to be around 90 through the weekend with most of the area staying dry the next few days.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

89° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 64% 89° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 87° 76°

Thursday

89° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 89° 77°

Friday

89° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 89° 77°

Saturday

90° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 90° 78°

Sunday

89° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 89° 78°

Monday

90° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
79°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
79°

80°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
80°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
82°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

88°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
88°

88°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
88°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
88°

86°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
86°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
86°

86°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
86°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
85°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
83°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
82°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
80°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
79°

Interactive Radar

