5:30AM Tuesday: Spotty rain chances today

Weather

Humidity continues to move back into the area and that will mean rain chances coming back as well. Overall the rain chances should be fairly spotty for today and then increasing over the next few days.

Look for activity to pop up in the mid to late afternoon time frame. This will be typical of what we see during that normal summer pattern. More widespread activity will stay west of I-55 today.

Rain coverage should increase on Wednesday with more widespread activity. These showers and storms will continue through the week. Expect locally heavy downpours with the stronger activity. Overall the severe weather threat is not that high, but some storms may move slowly meaning street flooding will be possible.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s today but then mainly stay in the mid 80s through the rest of the week with rain and clouds.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

85° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 62% 85° 74°

Wednesday

83° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 83° 74°

Thursday

82° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 82° 74°

Friday

79° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 79° 74°

Saturday

82° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 82° 75°

Sunday

82° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 82° 76°

Monday

83° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 83° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
75°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
77°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
82°

83°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
63%
84°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
80°

83°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
83°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
84°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
84°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
84°

81°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
81°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
81°

79°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
79°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

10 PM
Cloudy
21%
78°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
78°

77°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
77°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

76°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
76°

76°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
76°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

