5:30AM Thursday: Cold start but a beautiful afternoon ahead

Temperatures this morning are on the cold side so bundle up as you start your day

Temperatures this morning are on the cold side so bundle up as you start your day. We are around freezing in the northern spots and in the mid 30s to around 40 down to the south.

A quick warmup is on the way though today as a cold front starts to approach from the west. Southwest winds will increase which will help to warm those temperatures into the afternoon.

Look for mid to upper 60s today with mostly sunny conditions. Winds will be around 10 out of the southwest. It will be a beautiful day.

A cold front moves in tonight which brings cooler weather back for the weekend. This front will be mostly dry with just a few spotty showers possible as it moves through.

Highs will be back in the upper 50s Friday and only in the low 50s on Saturday.

