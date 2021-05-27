5:30AM Thursday: Another warm one for today

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will once again climb near to near 90 on Thursday afternoon. The airport actually did get to 90 on Wednesday so no reason to think that wouldn’t happen again today. Expect plenty of sun with just a spotty shower possible by the afternoon with daytime heating.

On Friday it looks like a cold front will start moving in to the northern areas by the afternoon. This will trigger showers and storms that will be moving through the area into Saturday morning. That front pushes south by Saturday evening.

At that point rain chances will come to an end and we should see a rare shot of lower humidity for the end of May. Right now it looks like very pleasant conditions on Sunday and Memorial Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 87° 72°

Friday

88° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 88° 72°

Saturday

83° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 83° 68°

Sunday

83° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 83° 70°

Monday

86° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 86° 71°

Tuesday

87° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 87° 73°

Wednesday

85° / 75°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 85° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
75°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
77°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

83°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
84°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
82°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
80°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
79°

78°

10 PM
Clear
5%
78°

77°

11 PM
Clear
6%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
7%
76°

75°

1 AM
Clear
7%
75°

75°

2 AM
Clear
8%
75°

74°

3 AM
Clear
11%
74°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
73°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
73°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News