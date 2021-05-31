5:30AM Monday: Nice Memorial Day forecast

Humidity is still low this morning and it feels great to start the day. Overall we will see pleasant conditions through the afternoon. Look for temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 80s. We will see more clouds develop with the daytime heating than yesterday.

There is an outside chance of a brief shower on the south shore if enough of those clouds can bubble up. However most of us will stay dry through the day.

Humidity starts to increase tonight and through the next couple of days. Rain chances will start to increase as well. In general tomorrow still looks like a spotty chance with most rain west of the area. However after that we will start to see scattered showers and storms popping up each day.

It will likely not rain everywhere each afternoon, but there will be rain chances through the week.

Monday

88° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 88° 71°

Tuesday

87° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 44% 87° 74°

Wednesday

85° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 85° 74°

Thursday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 84° 74°

Friday

82° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 82° 74°

Saturday

82° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 82° 76°

Sunday

81° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 81° 76°

71°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
71°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
74°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
78°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
78°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
77°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
76°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
75°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
73°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
73°

72°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
72°

