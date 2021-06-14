5:30AM Monday: Heat Advisory in effect today

Temperatures are going to be hot again today and with the leftover moisture from Sunday’s rain the humidity is also going to be high. That means heat index values could be over 105. Because of that a heat advisory is in effect through the day.

Please take it easy if you are outside for any length of time. Remember to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Those temperatures will continue through Thursday.

Rain chances look small today so not much relief from the heat will occur. Look for scattered showers and storms on Tuesday.

After Thursday we will see tropical moisture start to move in with whatever develops in the Gulf. Right now it does not look like we see anything substantial in terms of organized development, but we could see significant amounts of rain through the weekend.

Details will need to be watched through the week.

