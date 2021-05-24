5:30AM Monday: Coastal flood situation improving slowly

The Coastal Flood Warning is still in effect until 6PM this evening mainly for areas on the western side of Lake Maurepas. These are places that are still dealing with high water due to recent wind and rainfall draingage in local rivers.

However as winds continue to diminish water levels should be falling over the next couple of days and not be an issue by midweek.

Otherwise look for more clouds today and the chance of a spotty shower. That main flow off the Gulf has moved back a bit closer to the area which could give us a couple of showers through the day, especially west of New Orleans.

Look for mid 80s this afternoon and then upper 80s with mainly dry conditions through the week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

85° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 5% 85° 71°

Tuesday

84° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 84° 71°

Wednesday

84° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 84° 71°

Thursday

86° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 86° 72°

Friday

86° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 86° 73°

Saturday

86° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 86° 72°

Sunday

85° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 16% 85° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
72°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
72°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
75°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
77°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
79°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
80°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

84°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
81°

80°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
80°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
77°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
76°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
74°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
74°

73°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
73°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
73°

72°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
72°

72°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
72°

