5:30AM Friday: Hot again today

Heat will be the big story today as we wrap up the week. Afternoon temperatures will range from 89-92 across the area. Heat index values will be up around 100 to 105 at times. Take it easy out there if you are outside for any length of time and remember to stay hydrated.

We are looking at another hot day on Saturday with highs of 90-92. It does look like we have a chance for some storms Saturday night with a storm cluster coming in from the north. That will have the chance to produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Scattered storms will also develop by Sunday afternoon with the daytime heating. So it will still be hot over the weekend but there will be some rain chances.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 91° 76°

Saturday

93° / 78°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 93° 78°

Sunday

90° / 78°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 90° 78°

Monday

90° / 79°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 36% 90° 79°

Tuesday

89° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 89° 78°

Wednesday

89° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 89° 78°

Thursday

86° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 86° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

6 AM
Sunny
4%
79°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
80°

82°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
82°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
83°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
87°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
89°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
90°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
90°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
89°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
6%
89°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
87°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
85°

84°

9 PM
Clear
4%
84°

83°

10 PM
Clear
5%
83°

81°

11 PM
Clear
6%
81°

81°

12 AM
Clear
6%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
80°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
78°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
78°

Interactive Radar

