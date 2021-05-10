5:30AM FORECAST — Flash Flooding ongoing across New Orleans Metro. Here’s the breakdown:

Please take the flash flooding ongoing seriously across the Metro New Orleans area. Myself & several of my coworkers were barely able to make it into work. Flooding has gotten worse since then! Do NOT travel if possible!

DON’T DRIVE if you don’t have to this morning! Flash Flood Warning extended until 8AM.

Numerous roads impassable in Metairie/Kenner/River Ridge/New Orleans. Additional heavy rainfall moving into waterlogged parts of the Southshore. Please send in flooding reports/pictures!

Additional 1-3″ of rainfall possible over the next few hours. Flash flood Watch in effect until 4PM.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 91% 82° 74°

Tuesday

86° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 86° 73°

Wednesday

77° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 77° 69°

Thursday

75° / 66°
Showers
Showers 46% 75° 66°

Friday

78° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 78° 67°

Saturday

80° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 80° 68°

Sunday

82° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 82° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
89%
72°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
61%
73°

75°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
75°

77°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
77°

78°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
78°

79°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
79°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
81°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
82°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
80°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
80°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
80°

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
78°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
77°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
76°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
75°

75°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
75°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
76°

Interactive Radar

