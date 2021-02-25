5:30PM Thursday: Fog an issue again tonight

Warm and muggy conditions will be continuing through the weekend. That means fog will be likely over the next few nights.

Tonight temperatures will stay mild.

Look for mainly low to mid 60s overnight into early tomorrow morning.

The one issue it looks like we will have is once again going to be fog. Basically the same set up we saw last night and early today. Dewpoints are moving in that are higher than the area water temperatures which means fog could form and be dense in spots.

The visibility model has a widespread area of fog early Friday. Be prepared to deal with that tomorrow morning. Otherwise like today that fog will dissipate and we will see very warm conditions through the afternoon.

Temperatures will be around 80 each afternoon Friday through Sunday with rain chances increasing heading into early next week.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

72° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 72° 62°

Friday

78° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 78° 64°

Saturday

78° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 78° 66°

Sunday

77° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 19% 77° 65°

Monday

70° / 60°
Showers
Showers 56% 70° 60°

Tuesday

67° / 60°
Showers
Showers 56% 67° 60°

Wednesday

68° / 57°
Showers
Showers 52% 68° 57°

Hourly Forecast

71°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
71°

69°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
69°

67°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
67°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
65°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
64°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
64°

63°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
63°

64°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
64°

64°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
64°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
64°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
64°

65°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
65°

65°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

67°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
67°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
69°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

77°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
76°

73°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
73°

