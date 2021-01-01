5:30 PM update: Cooler weather filtering in for the weekend

Sunday will start chilly with mid 30s north and upper 30s to low 40s south. It looks like we will stay above freezing however this time around. Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 50s

A nice start to 2021 is underway behind the cold front that pushed through New Year’s Eve night. Cooler temperatures are on the way over the weekend.

Look for pleasant conditions to continue through the rest of the evening today. After that the weekend still looks good, but there could be a few spotty showers early Saturday. Most of the rain chance stays south and offshore but a few light showers will be possible mainly south of I-10.

Otherwise look for afternoon temperatures Saturday mainly in the upper 50s to around 60.

Sunday will start chilly with mid 30s north and upper 30s to low 40s south. It looks like we will stay above freezing however this time around. Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 50s.

A warming trend will start back next week as highs get back into the mid to upper 60s by the middle of the week.

Happy New Year!

