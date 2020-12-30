5:30 PM Update: A few showers tonight with rain increasing Thursday

Ingredients for severe weather continue to look likely on New Year's Eve for much of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 3 convective outlook for part of the area for Thursday and Thursday night. This indicates a higher than normal chance of severe weather occurring. The rest of the area remains in the level 2 zone.

The forecast models have actually come into agreement of more intense activity moving across the area than what they were showing earlier in the week.

Right now the main line of storms looks to move across the area between midnight and 4 AM on Friday morning. This would be capable of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

As usual the other threat will be any isolated cells that develop ahead of the main line. With wind shear in place the stronger storms would likely also contain rotation capable of strong winds and isolated tornadoes.

Please stay aware of weather conditions through New Year’s Eve and take action if any warnings are issued for your area.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 65°
Fair
Fair 0% 68° 65°

Thursday

76° / 59°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 88% 76° 59°

Friday

69° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 69° 51°

Saturday

58° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 58° 44°

Sunday

58° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 58° 45°

Monday

65° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 65° 48°

Tuesday

66° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 66° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
68°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

67°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

67°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

2 AM
Showers
38%
67°

66°

3 AM
Showers
46%
66°

66°

4 AM
Showers
47%
66°

66°

5 AM
Few Showers
31%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
66°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

67°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

70°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
70°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

74°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
74°

75°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
75°

75°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
75°

75°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
75°

73°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

72°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
72°

