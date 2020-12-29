5:30 PM Tuesday: Warm weather ahead of storms Thursday

Temperatures will remain above normal over the next couple of days as we look for a big storm system to move across the region to close out 2020

This is most likely going to bring rain and storms to the area Thursday afternoon and night. Some of these storms could be severe with isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts.

The Storm Prediction Center currently has the area under a level 2 threat for severe weather. This means you need to be aware of weather conditions and have a way to get warnings if they are issued.

The upper level system producing the storms will move more north than east which could limit our severe weather somewhat. It will also bring a dry slot though the area on Friday pushing rain to the east even though the system will still be northwest of the area.

As that moves east by the weekend cooler air will filter in. Look for highs in the 50s Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 30s and 40s. However it looks like we will stay above freezing this time around.

