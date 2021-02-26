5:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Dense fog advisory issued. Crawfish, daiquiri & flip flop weather weekend.

5:00AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Dense fog advisory issued until 9AM. Visibility likely to drop less than 1 mile across southeast Louisiana.

Please add a few minutes to your morning commute & drive extra carefully. Remember, use your low beams if you encounter fog!

Daiquiri & flip flop weather weekend! High temperatures will be well above average. Many spots will climb into the upper 70s-lower 80s Friday-Sunday.

Rain chances will remain spotty/sparse through the weekend. I have put a rain chance of about 20% through the weekend.

Next week’s forecast looks slightly more turbulent with localized heavier rain & a severe risk possible by Tuesday.