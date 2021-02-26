5:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Dense fog advisory issued. Crawfish, daiquiri & flip flop weather weekend.

5:00AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Dense fog advisory issued until 9AM. Visibility likely to drop less than 1 mile across southeast Louisiana.

Please add a few minutes to your morning commute & drive extra carefully. Remember, use your low beams if you encounter fog!

Daiquiri & flip flop weather weekend! High temperatures will be well above average. Many spots will climb into the upper 70s-lower 80s Friday-Sunday.

Rain chances will remain spotty/sparse through the weekend. I have put a rain chance of about 20% through the weekend.

Next week’s forecast looks slightly more turbulent with localized heavier rain & a severe risk possible by Tuesday.

Friday

80° / 65°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 15% 80° 65°

Saturday

78° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 78° 67°

Sunday

79° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 19% 79° 64°

Monday

71° / 58°
Showers
Showers 55% 71° 58°

Tuesday

63° / 60°
Rain
Rain 69% 63° 60°

Wednesday

70° / 57°
Showers
Showers 44% 70° 57°

Thursday

70° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 70° 56°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
64°

65°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
65°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
5%
66°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

76°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

77°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
78°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
3%
77°

74°

6 PM
Clear
5%
74°

72°

7 PM
Clear
7%
72°

71°

8 PM
Clear
8%
71°

69°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
9%
69°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
69°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
68°

67°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
67°

67°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
67°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
67°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
66°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
66°

66°

5 AM
Cloudy
9%
66°

