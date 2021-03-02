5:00AM FORECAST — Grab the umbrella! Off/on showers & much cooler Tuesday.

5:30AM FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Grab the umbrella! Off/on showers & much cooler Tuesday.

The good news? The severe risk is slim/none. Isolated chance for one/two thunderstorms to contain small hail. Rainfall amounts of .5-1.5″ expected, with localized higher amounts possible.

High temperatures in the lower 50s for many spots, with some areas in the upper 40s north of the lake.

Overnight lows will drop back into the upper 30s to near 40 north of the lake.

Gorgeous with lots of sunshine Wednesday-Thursday! Next weather maker arrives late Friday with scattered rain chances. Rain should clear early Saturday, leading to a lovely weekend!