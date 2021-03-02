5:00AM FORECAST — Grab the umbrella! Off/on showers & much cooler Tuesday.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

5:30AM FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Grab the umbrella! Off/on showers & much cooler Tuesday.

The good news? The severe risk is slim/none. Isolated chance for one/two thunderstorms to contain small hail. Rainfall amounts of .5-1.5″ expected, with localized higher amounts possible.

High temperatures in the lower 50s for many spots, with some areas in the upper 40s north of the lake.

Overnight lows will drop back into the upper 30s to near 40 north of the lake.

Gorgeous with lots of sunshine Wednesday-Thursday! Next weather maker arrives late Friday with scattered rain chances. Rain should clear early Saturday, leading to a lovely weekend!

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

53° / 45°
Rain
Rain 100% 53° 45°

Wednesday

61° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 61° 48°

Thursday

67° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 67° 51°

Friday

69° / 52°
PM Light Rain
PM Light Rain 63% 69° 52°

Saturday

67° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 67° 48°

Sunday

65° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 65° 52°

Monday

70° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 70° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

7 AM
Rain
83%
52°

51°

8 AM
Showers
42%
51°

49°

9 AM
Showers
83%
49°

51°

10 AM
Rain
84%
51°

50°

11 AM
Rain
99%
50°

51°

12 PM
Rain
100%
51°

52°

1 PM
Rain
94%
52°

51°

2 PM
Rain
93%
51°

51°

3 PM
Rain
84%
51°

52°

4 PM
Light Rain
64%
52°

52°

5 PM
Showers
50%
52°

52°

6 PM
Cloudy
16%
52°

52°

7 PM
Cloudy
16%
52°

51°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
51°

50°

9 PM
Cloudy
7%
50°

50°

10 PM
Cloudy
7%
50°

49°

11 PM
Cloudy
7%
49°

49°

12 AM
Cloudy
7%
49°

48°

1 AM
Cloudy
7%
48°

48°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
48°

47°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
47°

47°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
47°

46°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
46°

46°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
46°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News