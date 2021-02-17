5:00AM FORECAST — Freezing start to Ash Wednesday. Severe thunderstorm risk this evening. Here’s the details:

5:00AM FORECAST — Freezing start to Ash Wednesday. Risk for severe thunderstorms this evening. Here’s the details:

The winter that keeps on giving…another Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwest Louisiana. Unfortunately, this storm will bring freezing rain & sleet to places just impacted by Monday’s winter storm.

Meanwhile in southeast Louisiana within the “warm sector” of this approaching winter storm, we’re monitoring a severe weather threat late today into early tonight.

A Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. Main risk of damaging winds 45-60mph, large hail, & few isolated tornadoes. Timeframe for greatest severe risk looks to be between 5PM-9PM from west to east.


The key lacking ingredient for severe weather will be instability(heat & humidity) as temperatures will only rebound into the upper 50s/near 60 near New Orleans.

Behind the severe risk, much colder air will return. Another moderate to hard freeze expected north of the lake Thursday & Friday nights.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

57° / 43°
Rain/Freezing Rain
Rain/Freezing Rain 99% 57° 43°

Thursday

47° / 34°
AM Showers
AM Showers 44% 47° 34°

Friday

47° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 47° 34°

Saturday

52° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 52° 44°

Sunday

65° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 65° 54°

Monday

61° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 61° 45°

Tuesday

63° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 63° 48°

Hourly Forecast

32°

6 AM
Rain/Freezing Rain
71%
32°

33°

7 AM
Showers
51%
33°

35°

8 AM
Cloudy
5%
35°

40°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
40°

43°

10 AM
Cloudy
7%
43°

48°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
48°

52°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
52°

53°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
53°

54°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
54°

55°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
55°

56°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
56°

56°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
94%
56°

55°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
99%
55°

54°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
99%
54°

53°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
53°

50°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
99%
50°

47°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
87%
47°

47°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
47°

48°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
48°

47°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
47°

47°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
47°

46°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
46°

46°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
46°

45°

5 AM
Showers
45%
45°

