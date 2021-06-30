(5 weather)Wednesday shows area-wide temps reaching the upper 80s

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is steamy with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 70s and low 90s, depending on where rain in our area has cooled spots down.

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the upper 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

All week, there’s the chance we see additional rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with a threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were dealing with earlier.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late June!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

85° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 85° 76°

Thursday

85° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 86% 85° 77°

Friday

87° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 87° 77°

Saturday

82° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 82° 76°

Sunday

84° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 84° 76°

Monday

83° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 83° 77°

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 84° 77°

Hourly Forecast

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
80°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
79°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
78°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
78°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
78°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
78°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
77°

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
78°

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
80°

82°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

83°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
83°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
84°

84°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
84°

85°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
85°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

83°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
83°

84°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
84°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
85°

