4PM Thursday: More rain developing

Another batch of heavy rain is forming offshore and moving north. This will mean additional rainfall especially on the western half of the area. While this area is moving, rainfall amounts could still lead to street flooding.

As alwas pay attention to any warnings that develop and remember to avoid driving in flooded roads.

Otherwise we will still be dealing with very windy conditions out of the southeast which means the coastal flooding will continue. Tide levels could reach 2-4 feet above regular levels.

Expect drier weather to move in on Friday through the weekend as warmer temperatures move in.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

79° / 73°
Cloudy
Cloudy 18% 79° 73°

Friday

79° / 72°
AM Showers
AM Showers 49% 79° 72°

Saturday

81° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 81° 68°

Sunday

84° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 84° 69°

Monday

86° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 86° 70°

Tuesday

87° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 87° 72°

Wednesday

85° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 85° 73°

78°

4 PM
Cloudy
16%
78°

78°

5 PM
Cloudy
16%
78°

77°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

76°

11 PM
Showers
40%
76°

76°

12 AM
Few Showers
34%
76°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

7 AM
Showers
44%
76°

74°

8 AM
Showers
47%
74°

74°

9 AM
Showers
49%
74°

75°

10 AM
Showers
36%
75°

75°

11 AM
Showers
38%
75°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
76°

77°

1 PM
Cloudy
14%
77°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
16%
78°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
78°

