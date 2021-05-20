4PM Thursday: More rain developing

Another batch of heavy rain is forming offshore and moving north. This will mean additional rainfall especially on the western half of the area. While this area is moving, rainfall amounts could still lead to street flooding.

As alwas pay attention to any warnings that develop and remember to avoid driving in flooded roads.

Otherwise we will still be dealing with very windy conditions out of the southeast which means the coastal flooding will continue. Tide levels could reach 2-4 feet above regular levels.

Expect drier weather to move in on Friday through the weekend as warmer temperatures move in.