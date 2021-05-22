4PM Saturday: Breezy winds continue but otherwise nice

Winds are still strong Saturday afternoon in the teens with gusts into the mid to upper 20s. However they are not as strong as the past couple of days and will continue to subside through the night and into Sunday.

Temperatures are in the mid 80s for the most part this afternoon. Look for pleasant conditions tonight with relatively low humidity. We will see low to mid 60s to the north by Sunday morning and upper 60s to low 70s south.

Mid 80s again with plenty of sun on Sunday afternoon and then hot for next week with upper 80s to near 90. Still not much rain chance anytime soon.