4:45PM Sunday: Wind Chill Watch is issued Lundi Gras night into Mardi Gras morning! Hard Freeze likely!

What a cold Valentine’s Day today and even colder forecast for Lundi Gras into Mardi Gras!



Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for Washington, St. Tammany, and St. James Parishes. Winter Storm Advisories remain in effect for Pearl River County plus St. Tammany, St. John, and St. Charles Parishes, along with portions of Lafourche and Terrebone Parishes.

A Winter Storm Warning is issued whenever ice accumulations of 0.25 inches or higher become possible, causing dangerous travel conditions with possible power outages.



If your location has been included in the warning criteria, sleet and freezing rain are area-wide concerns, meaning driving conditions will be dangerous, and ice collecting on trees or power lines could lead to outages.

If your location has been included in the advisory criteria, lower amounts of ice may cause driving concerns, especailly over overpasses, briges, or any elevated surfaces.



The arctic, cold airmass will be behind precipitation late Monday into early Tuesday, meaning nearly all of WGNO’s viewing area will see a Hard Freeze overnight. A Hard Freeze Watch is issued as west as Thibodaux all the way to Biloxi along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

A Hard Freezing Warning will likely go into effect within the next 24 hours, meaning damage potential for exposed pipes and facets. Cover both as well as plants, and bring pets inside in order to avoid long-term damage.

A Wind Chill Watch is also in effect from Monday night through Fat Tuesday as feels like temperatures may reach just above single digits. Frostbrite and hypothermia are a concern if outside for an extended period of time. Think about all 4 P’s tonight to Mardi Gras since preparing sooner than later will be best.



