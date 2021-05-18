4:45AM WEATHER UPDATE — Heavy rain moving into Metro New Orleans. High Wind Warning continues. Here’s the details:

Very heavy rainfall moving into Metro New Orleans. Watch for quick 1-3″ of rainfall in short period of time! Street flooding will be possible.

HIGH WIND WARNING — Extended until 7AM for much of southeast Louisiana. Wind gusts 30-50mph.

FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY — Continues for areas just southeast of Baton Rouge from Gonzales to Donaldsonville. 10-14″ of rainfall has fallen, leading to impassable roadways. High water rescues ongoing.

Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through noon on Wednesday. Be aware of additional 2-4″ of rainfall with localized higher amounts in locations where thunderstorms train.