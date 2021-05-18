4:45AM WEATHER UPDATE — Heavy rain moving into Metro New Orleans. High Wind Warning continues. Here’s the details:

Very heavy rainfall moving into Metro New Orleans. Watch for quick 1-3″ of rainfall in short period of time! Street flooding will be possible.

HIGH WIND WARNING — Extended until 7AM for much of southeast Louisiana. Wind gusts 30-50mph.

FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY — Continues for areas just southeast of Baton Rouge from Gonzales to Donaldsonville. 10-14″ of rainfall has fallen, leading to impassable roadways. High water rescues ongoing.

Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through noon on Wednesday. Be aware of additional 2-4″ of rainfall with localized higher amounts in locations where thunderstorms train.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

76° / 74°
Heavy Thunderstorms
Heavy Thunderstorms 99% 76° 74°

Wednesday

80° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 80° 75°

Thursday

80° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 80° 74°

Friday

81° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 73°

Saturday

83° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 83° 69°

Sunday

86° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 86° 71°

Monday

88° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
96%
69°

70°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
70°

70°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
70°

76°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
76°

76°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
76°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
77°

76°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
76°

75°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
98%
75°

75°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
89%
75°

75°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
75°

75°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
75°

76°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
76°

75°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
75°

75°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
75°

75°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
75°

75°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
75°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
75°

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
75°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
75°

Interactive Radar

