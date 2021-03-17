4:45AM VIDEO FORECAST — St Patrick’s Day severe outbreak expected for parts of the Gulf South. Here’s what to expect:

A rare HIGH RISK(Level 5 out of 5) for severe weather has been placed for NE Louisiana, Central Mississippi, west Alabama.

Potential for long-tracked, intense tornadoes, large hail, & damaging winds later today and tonight within the high-risk region.

Please remember, this doesn’t mean everyone will see bad weather, it simply means the ingredients are present for dangerous storms to form somewhere within this region.

If you know anyone that lives in that area, make sure to check in with them to give them the heads up to make sure they have a way to receive weather alerts & to assure they’re staying in a safe structure.

Moderate Risk(Level 4 out of 5) expanded to include areas north of the I-12 corridor. Enhanced Risk(Level 3) expanded to include the I-10 corridor from Lake Charles to New Orleans to Mobile.

All forms of severe weather possible, including damaging winds, hail, & tornadoes.

Timing for NOLA Metro — Scattered hit/miss storms mid day into early afternoon with isolated severe storm on the Northshore. Highest rain chances 7PM-midnight.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

81° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 81° 55°

Thursday

66° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 66° 50°

Friday

59° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 59° 50°

Saturday

65° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 65° 54°

Sunday

66° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 66° 53°

Monday

72° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 72° 60°

Tuesday

77° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 77° 65°

Hourly Forecast

72°

5 AM
Cloudy
16%
72°

73°

6 AM
Cloudy
18%
73°

73°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
73°

74°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
74°

76°

10 AM
Cloudy
16%
76°

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
77°

79°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
79°

79°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
79°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
80°

80°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
80°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
79°

78°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
78°

76°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
76°

75°

8 PM
Strong Storms
79%
75°

75°

9 PM
Strong Storms
76%
75°

74°

10 PM
Strong Storms
76%
74°

73°

11 PM
Strong Storms
74%
73°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Strong Storms
46%
72°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
70°

67°

2 AM
Clear
5%
67°

65°

3 AM
Clear
4%
65°

63°

4 AM
Clear
3%
63°

