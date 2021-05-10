4:45AM FORECAST — Avoid travel this morning if possible! Flash Flooding ongoing across New Orleans Metro.

4:45AM FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Avoid travel this morning if possible! Flash Flooding ongoing across New Orleans Metro.

DON’T DRIVE if you don’t have to this morning! Flash Flood Warning extended until 8AM.

Numerous roads impassable in Metairie/Kenner/River Ridge/New Orleans. Additional heavy rainfall moving into waterlogged parts of the Southshore. Please send in flooding reports/pictures!

Additional 1-3″ of rainfall possible over the next few hours. Flash flood Watch in effect until Noon today.