4:45AM FORECAST — Avoid travel this morning if possible! Flash Flooding ongoing across New Orleans Metro.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

4:45AM FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Avoid travel this morning if possible! Flash Flooding ongoing across New Orleans Metro.

DON’T DRIVE if you don’t have to this morning! Flash Flood Warning extended until 8AM.

Numerous roads impassable in Metairie/Kenner/River Ridge/New Orleans. Additional heavy rainfall moving into waterlogged parts of the Southshore. Please send in flooding reports/pictures!

Additional 1-3″ of rainfall possible over the next few hours. Flash flood Watch in effect until Noon today.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

81° / 73°
Heavy Thunderstorms
Heavy Thunderstorms 100% 81° 73°

Tuesday

85° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 85° 74°

Wednesday

76° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 76° 69°

Thursday

75° / 66°
Showers
Showers 46% 75° 66°

Friday

78° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 78° 67°

Saturday

80° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 80° 68°

Sunday

82° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 82° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
70°

71°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
71°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
72°

77°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
91%
77°

77°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
77°

76°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
85%
76°

77°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
77°

76°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
76°

77°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
79°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
80°

80°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
80°

80°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
80°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
80°

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
78°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
77°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
76°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
75°

75°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
75°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

4 AM
Cloudy
19%
74°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News