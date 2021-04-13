4:30PM Tuesday: Strong winds and heavy rain in WGNO viewing area continue!

Much of the heaviest rain in southeast Louisiana is now moving off of coastlines, but we still have several more hours before downpours end completely.

Right now, no severe thunderstorms are warned, so some good news, there. Out west, a flood warning does remain in effect until 5:30PM beyond WGNO’s viewing area, but this is one storm cluster heading towards New Orleans shortly.

Wind gusts continue to be between 20-40 miles per hour with an unusual wake low moving through.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued until noon on Thursday as several more rounds of rain are in the forecast for tomorrow to late week. Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com all day today and tonight during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

64° / 63°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm 0% 64° 63°

Wednesday

76° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 76° 68°

Thursday

74° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 88% 74° 62°

Friday

70° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 70° 67°

Saturday

74° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 74° 59°

Sunday

69° / 59°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 69° 59°

Monday

72° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 72° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
97%
64°

65°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
65°

66°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
66°

68°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
70°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
70°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
69°

70°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
70°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
70°

70°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
70°

70°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
70°

70°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
70°

69°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
69°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
70°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
71°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
73°

74°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
74°

75°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
75°

73°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
73°

74°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
74°

74°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
74°

74°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
74°

75°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
75°

74°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
74°

