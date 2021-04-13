4:30PM Tuesday: Strong winds and heavy rain in WGNO viewing area continue!

Much of the heaviest rain in southeast Louisiana is now moving off of coastlines, but we still have several more hours before downpours end completely.

Right now, no severe thunderstorms are warned, so some good news, there. Out west, a flood warning does remain in effect until 5:30PM beyond WGNO’s viewing area, but this is one storm cluster heading towards New Orleans shortly.

Wind gusts continue to be between 20-40 miles per hour with an unusual wake low moving through.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued until noon on Thursday as several more rounds of rain are in the forecast for tomorrow to late week. Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com all day today and tonight during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM.

