4:00PM Monday: Temperatures in the 20s and 30s as a Hard Freeze shapes up tonight!

4:00PM FORECAST from Meteorologist Brooke Laizer — Wintery precipitation on roads has now ended across much of WGNO’s viewing area. Nonetheless, the are a lot of weather related closures.

I-10 is CLOSED west of Baton Rouge in both directions. I-55 is now closed from LaPlace to Ponchatoula all the way north to Louisiana’s state border. The Causeway is reopen but down to one lane in both directions.

Send in your reports! We have received reports of sleet as far south and east as Lakeview in New Orleans. Icing has been reported in Laplace and Houma. Please avoid travel and stay off of the roads if possible!

Here is the latest temperature map. Wintery precipitation has ended north and west of Lake Pontchartrain.

Current wind chills across the state of Louisiana are reaching single digits in northern Louisiana and teens for much of south-central Louisiana. This is going to continue into tonight, hence the Wind Chill Advisory in effect through Fat Tuesday morning. Bundle up!

I-10 West of Baton Rouge has turned into a complete ice rink. This is near Lake Charles. PLEASE avoid travel if possible. I-10 is now closed in both directions west of Baton Rouge. Do not drive around barricades.

Winter Storm Warnings are issued for much of the south. Ice accumulations of one quarter inch to near a half inch are possible within the warning area. Dangerous, near standstill travel and sporadic power outages continue to increase. Currently, just over 124,000 Louisiana residents are without power.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued, even still, for additional parts of southeast Louisiana.

In Metro New Orleans, a few sleet pellets did mix in with the rain, but overall impacts are minimal compared to spots north and west. Remember, any water left on roadways will freeze tonight into Tuesday morning.

Hard freeze Monday night likely north of the lake with lows 15-22. 18-24 in the Bayou Parishes/River Parishes. In metro New Orleans, moderate to hard freeze growing more likely 23-27.

Make sure you have full preparations completed for pipes, pets, & plants, & people. In addition, wind chills in the lower teens is expected.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season